Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.