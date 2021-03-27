Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.