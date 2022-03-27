 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

