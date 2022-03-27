This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
The U.N. secretary-general announced a plan to ensure every single person on the planet has access to early warning systems for extreme weather.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.