Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

