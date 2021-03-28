Shenandoah's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. …
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. L…
This evening in Shenandoah: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tom…
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possibl…