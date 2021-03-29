Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.