Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 40F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Shenandoah area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph.