This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Shenandoah Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
