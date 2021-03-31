Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 21F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.