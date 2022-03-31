This evening in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
