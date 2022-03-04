Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Shenandoah people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.