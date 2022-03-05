For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Shenandoah residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
