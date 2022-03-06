Shenandoah's evening forecast: Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Monday, Shenandoah people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
