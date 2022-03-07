Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.