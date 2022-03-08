Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Shenandoah people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.