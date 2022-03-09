 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

