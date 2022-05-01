This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
