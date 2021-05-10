May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.