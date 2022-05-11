 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

