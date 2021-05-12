May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.