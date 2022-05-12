May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.