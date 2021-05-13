May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.