May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.