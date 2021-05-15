May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.