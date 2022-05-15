This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
