May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Shenandoah folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

