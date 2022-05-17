May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.