May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.