May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.