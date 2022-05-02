This evening in Shenandoah: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Shenandoah p…
Intense hurricanes and typhoons could more than double by 2050 in nearly all regions of the world because of climate change, scientists reported.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds S a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will be…
This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F…