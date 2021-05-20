May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.