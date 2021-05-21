May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.