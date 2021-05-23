May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.