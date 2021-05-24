May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Shenandoah. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.