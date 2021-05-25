May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.