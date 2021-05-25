Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah