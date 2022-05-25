May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 50F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.