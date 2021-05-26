May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Shenandoah community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.