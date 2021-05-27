May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.