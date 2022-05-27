May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.