Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah