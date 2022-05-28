May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.