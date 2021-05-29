This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah