May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Monday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Shenandoah, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 28 mph.