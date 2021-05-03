Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
