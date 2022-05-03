May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

