May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Shenandoah. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.

