Shenandoah's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Shenandoah. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah