May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.