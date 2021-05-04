Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 36F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
