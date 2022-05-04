May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.