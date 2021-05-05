Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 44F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
