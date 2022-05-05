May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.